Everybody knows about Louisville's annual Waterfront music festival "Forecastle." But even after you buy tickets for Forecastle, you probably have enough cash left over for "Poorcastle" one week before. Attend the 2017 “Poorcastle” music festival on July 7 – 8 at Apocalypse Brew Works located at 1612 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at the “Poorcastle” Facebook page here.

