(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

January 24th is National Beer Can Appreciation Day, the anniversary of the day in 1935 that American beer was sold in a can for the first time. We look back on how cans and beer have changed with musician Jeffrey Faith, now the owner of the Fehr’s label, a reboot of the Fehr’s Beer brewed in Louisville until 1964. While it isn’t yet available in cans, Fehr's is on tap at Akasha Brewing, 909 East Market Street in Louisville Kentucky.

