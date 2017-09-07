WWII vet Bill McWilliams also served in building a Milltown landmark

A celebration this weekend in Crawford County, Indiana honors veterans of World War Two, including the memory of Bill McWilliams, who helped build the Milltown bridge when he was just 20 years old.
