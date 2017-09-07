WHAS
WWII vet Bill McWilliams also served in building a Milltown landmark

A celebration this weekend in Crawford County, Indiana honors veterans of WWII, including the memory of Bill McWilliams, who helped build the Milltown bridge when he was just 20 years old.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:30 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

