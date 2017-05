(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Every year, Louisville's summer season is bookended by the city's Hike, Bike and Paddle on Memorial Day and Labor Day. Mel Fisher meets up with some of the participants at Waterfront Park for details. Hike, Bike and Paddle will be held on May 29th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Find more information by going to HikeBikeAndPaddle.org.





