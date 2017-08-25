Women's Equality Day: looking back and moving forward

August 26, 1920 is the date the 19th amendment was ratified, giving American women the right to vote. Now, nearly a century later, the anniversary is a reminder of the big changes in women’s equality that been made, and how much work there still is to do. Dee Pregliasco and Marsha Weinstein from the League of Women Voters of Louisville join GDL to discuss the status of equality for women today. Join the Women's Equality Day celebration August 26, 2017 at the Frazier History Museum from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. You can learn more about the League of Women Voters of Louisville at LWVLouisville.org, or by calling 502-895-5218.

