Louisville's celebration of Muhammad Ali's legacy in the "I Am Ali" festival wraps up by focusing on the last of Ali's core principles, "confidence". Tanisha Wright, who’s played for the WNBA for 12 years will help deliver that message. You can follow Tanisha Wright on Instagram @Brooklyn2PGH. The “I Am Ali” Festival wraps up on Saturday with free tours for middle and high school students, along with temporary exhibits like "Breaking Barriers: Sports for Change". The festival is all free and the details are at AliCenter.org.

© 2017 ABC News