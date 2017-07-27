WKU's new head football coach brings some Hilltopper hype to Louisville

Just after WKU’s 2016 football season ended, former passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford was given the chance to return to “the Hill,” this time as the team’s head coach. Mike joins GDL for the first time with senior players Joe Brown and Matt Nord to get fans excited for the WKU Louisville Kickoff Event. WKU Football’s 4th Annual Louisville Kickoff Event is July 27, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Buffalo Wild Wings in the Shelbyville Road Plaza. Get more information on all things Hilltopper football at WKUSports.com.

