With warmer weather, there's no excuse not to take the Polar Plunge

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Glacier the Polar Bear brings along Mark Burger with the Special Olympics and Andrew Norton from Bachman Subaru to tell everything about the event that's got people "freezin' for a reason." Louisville's Polar Plunge is February 25, 2017 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. You can sign up, get more information and find out about other Plunges around Kentucky at KentuckyPlunge.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved