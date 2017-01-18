Winter Quest guests bring out-of-this-world attractions

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Winter Quest features all kinds of out-of-this-world attractions like edible space donuts and the robot from “Lost In Space” to benefit the families of Wayside Christian Mission. Winter Quest 2017 is Saturday, January 21st from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Hotel Louisville at 120 West Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, call 502-836-1600 or go to Winter-Quest.com.

