The legendary Wild and Wooly Video store closed two years ago, but its legacy is still very much continued at the Louisville Public Library. The library now host a film series to showcase some of the cult-classic movie favorites that could be found in the store. The series’ latest feature is “Sheba Baby,” which was based in Louisville, KY and directed by Louisville filmmaker William Girdler. The free Wild and Wooly film series continues August 12, 2017 at the Main Library location on York Street in Louisville, KY with "Sheba, Baby" starting at 7:00 PM. Details are at LFPL.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV