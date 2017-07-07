Wild and Woolly Video returns with a vengeance by bringing cult movies to the Public Library

The Wild and Woolly Video store closed up a couple of years ago, but Wild and Woolly's former owner chose some of his favorite films to air at the main Louisville Library. The Wild and Wooly Movie Series starts June 8, 2017 and runs the second Saturday of each month at the main library on York Street in Louisville, Kentucky. It's all free and the list of movies can be found at LFPL.org/WildandWoolly.

© 2017 ABC News