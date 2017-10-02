Wig out with Kudmani to support Gilda's Club

Every October, attention turns to groups providing breast cancer awareness and research. During this month, one of the biggest groups in cancer support, Gilda’s Club, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their “hair-raising” fundraiser, "Wigs on Tap." The event is Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Copper and Kings in Butchertown, KY. Tickets are $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. The website for more information is WigsOnTap.org.





© 2017 WHAS-TV