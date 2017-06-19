"Wig out" over this video phenomenon helping Susan G. Komen

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kentucky's "Big Wig Challenge" pits local celebrities against each other and you to help raise money to fight breast cancer. Bob Iezzi, the Board President for Susan G. Komen Kentucky, talks about the challenge and helps Terry issue his own challenge. You can learn more about the Big Wig Challenge, and take the challenge yourself at BigWigKY.org. Make a pledge on behalf of your favorite big wig and the money donated goes to help breast-cancer research and local support programs.

