WhiskyLIVE is an international fantasy-land for whiskey and scotch lovers

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

For bourbon lovers, The 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Affair is their chance to rub elbows with master distillers, tour the distilleries, and fill (or empty) your own bottle. WhiskyLIVE is the Affair’s Saturday night shebang, held at the Louisville Marriott East, Kentucky's only bourbon-themed hotel. Dave Sweet brings a few hard-to-get bottles onto GDL as a sample of what you can try. WhiskyLiveUSA is Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Louisville Marriott East off Hurstbourne Lane. VIP guests get in a half-hour early. For details and tickets, go to WhiskyLiveUSA.com.

