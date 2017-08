Janel Willingham from Norton Healthcare joins GDL with tips on how to quit smoking. The next 'Freedom from Smoking' class is Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the Newburg Library in Louisville, KY. There are also two more classes in October. Get details for all those classes at NortonHealthcare.com/Smoking, or by calling 502-629-1234.

