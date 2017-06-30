When you can't hold it together alone, Centerstone KY can help

While some of us were taught that it's okay to ask for help, it can still be difficult to admit when we need it as adults. Shannon Shaughnessy and Amanda Newton join GDL to highlight Centerstone’s adult crisis services. If you or someone you know is struggling, call Centerstone at 502-589-1100 to make an appointment, or call the crisis hot line at 502-589-4313. The website is CenterstoneKY.org.

