"When We Were Kings" director Leon Gast reminisces on his unprecedented access to Ali

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

"The Rumble in the Jungle" fight between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali was the subject of "When We Were Kings", a movie that took 22 years to make and later won an Academy Award. The producer and director of this esteemed film, Leon Gast, is in Louisville as part of the "I Am Ali" festival. He stops by GDL to highlight his time spent working with Ali. The Ali Center’s double-feature of two Ali films, "When We Were Kings" and "The Trials of Muhammad Ali," will be on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 5:15 to 9:00 PM. Tickets are $10 and details are at AliCenter.org.

© 2017 ABC News