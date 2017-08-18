What the city's new Smoke-Free Ordinance means for cigarettes and hookah enjoyers

On May 11, 2017, the Louisville Metro Council amended the city's Smoke-Free Ordinance to include e-cigarettes and hookah in the prohibition of smoking in indoor public places and worksites. With the expansion going into effect on August 21st, Matt Rhodes with the Department of Public Health and Wellness joins GDL to explain the changes. Businesses can get free 'Smoke Free' signs at the Department of Public Health and Wellness on East Gray Street in Louisville, KY, or complete a form at LouisvilleKY.gov. If you have questions about the Smoke Free Ordinance, you can call 502-574-6520.

