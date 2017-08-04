What in the world is Futsal, anyway?

You may have never heard of Futsal, but it’s a big deal for the Ohio Elite Kentucky Soccer Academy. Members of the 2003 boys’ team took second place in their age division at the World Futsal Championships in Orlando, FL. This was their first time qualifying for the World Championships and defeated several international teams to get there. In outdoors, the 2009 and 2010 Ohio Elite Boys teams will send groups to Tennessee to compete in the 3-on-3 Southeast Regional later this year. The Soccer Monsters are unbeaten at the local level and WHAS11 director Dan Brindle’s son Rolfe Brindle is a proud member of that team.

