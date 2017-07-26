WHAS
What a new driver in the family can mean for your insurance

A new driver in the family means not only more independence for both parent and child, but changes to the family insurance plan.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:10 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

A new driver in the family means not only more independence for both parent and child, but changes to the family insurance plan. Attorney Mike Schafer talks about steps families need to make when accommodating a new driver. Contact Mike and his law firm, The Schafer Law Office, at 502-584-9511. Find more about the 'No Texting and Driving' scholarship at MikeSchaferLaw.com and on social media.

