WHAS Crusade for Children partners with cops and the ClarkFest 5k to help kids

The WHAS Crusade for Children is benefiting from a new event in 2017, a 5K run-walk at the annual ClarkFest celebration in Clarksville, Indiana. Jennifer Voignier and Lt. Shane Bassett with the Clarksville Police join GDL to talk about the event and the “Shop with a Cop” program. ClarkFest takes place Saturday, October 21st from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The race starts at 8:00 AM and the parade is at 11:30. You can register or learn more at ClarkFest.org.

