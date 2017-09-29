Wedding bells ring at Harvest Homecoming

One lucky bride and groom is surprised with an all-expenses paid wedding from Eventful 203 in New Albany. The only catch? They’ve got two weeks to plan the wedding that will be held in the middle of Harvest Homecoming! Laurie Haag organized the event and announces the winner live on Great Day Live. The couple will enjoy their rehearsal dinner on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 and the wedding will be October 14th, 2017 at The Loft on Spring Street. Harvest Homecoming runs October 7th through the 15th, 2017 in downtown New Albany. Find more information at HarvestHomecoming.com.

