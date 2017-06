(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

In Kentuckiana, it seems allergens never really take a season off. Doctor John Riehm from Kentuckiana Allergy joins GDL to explain some options for combating allergies in any season. You can make your appointment with Kentuckiana Allergy by calling 502-426-1621, and find more at KYAAI.com.

