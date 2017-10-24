We blow the lid off Dixie's Tupperware Party!

Dixie's Tupperware Party (Photo: WHAS11)

This one-man show is a Tupperware party people will not only enjoy but gladly pay to attend. Hosted by actor Kris Andersson’s alter-ego Dixie Longate, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” dishes up satirical, Southern charm. And yes, you really can buy Tupperware during the show! Dixie’s Tupperware Party runs October 26 – 28, 2017 at Kentucky Center. Details and tickets are online at KentuckyCenter.org , or call 502-584-7777.

