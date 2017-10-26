WHAS
Waverly Hills Partners with WHAS Crusade for Children

Angie is on location at Waverly Hills.

WHAS 2:03 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

Join Angie Fenton as she tours the infamous Waverly Hills to raise awareness for this weekends benefit for WHAS Crusade for Children. 

Cost for the Haunted House is: $20 per ticket cash at the window. VIP ticket $60 per ticket cash at the window. VIP ticket gets a Guided Mini Tour of the upper floors of Waverly & a FAST PASS into the Haunted House. Parking is $5 per carload, parking by: PRP Fire Department. Proceeds from parking go to: The Crusade For Children.

