Waterfront Wednesday lands one of the Obamas' favorite bands, 'Low Cut Connie'

President Obama put the band "Low Cut Connie" on the map when he selected one of their songs as part of the first-ever White House Spotify playlists. Fast-forward a few years and they’re being interviewed by Sir Elton John as part of his Apple radio show. The band brings their immensely recognized talent (and piano named “Shondra”) to Louisville, KY for 91.9 WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday. They take the stage on July 26, 2017 at 7:30 PM at Waterfront Park. Find more about the band at LowCutConnie.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV