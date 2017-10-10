Warriors of the 1st Amendment are honored with an artistic celebration

The Louisville Sector of the National Council of Jewish women honors the work of one of Kentucky's premier First Amendment lawyers, Jon Fleischaker, with the David Richart award. The Award Dinner is sold out but the First Amendment displays will be available for public view on October 18, 2017 at The Temple, 5101 Highway 42 in Louisville, KY. If you'd like to donate to the Community Foundation of Louisville in Jon Fleischaker's honor, send your check made out to the Community Foundation of Louisville, with NCJW Light the Way Fund for Families with Addiction in the notes field, and mailed to: NCJW office, 1250 Bardstown Road, Suite 26, Louisville, KY 40204.

