WHAS
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Walnut Street Baptist Church looks to the stars for Bible school

Wes Fleming, the children's minister at Walnut St Baptist Church, talks with Terry about how looking into the sky for inspiration for their "Galactic Starveyors" Bible school.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:44 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

Wes Fleming, the children’s minister at Walnut St Baptist Church, talks with Terry about how looking into the sky for inspiration for their “Galactic Starveyors” Bible school. The Walnut Street Baptist Church Vacation Bible School is for kids that are pre-K through 5th grade. It runs every night from June 19-23, 2017. The church is located at 1101 South 3rd Street in Louisville, Kentucky and details can be found at WalnutStreet.org.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories