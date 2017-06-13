Walnut Street Baptist Church looks to the stars for Bible school

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Wes Fleming, the children’s minister at Walnut St Baptist Church, talks with Terry about how looking into the sky for inspiration for their “Galactic Starveyors” Bible school. The Walnut Street Baptist Church Vacation Bible School is for kids that are pre-K through 5th grade. It runs every night from June 19-23, 2017. The church is located at 1101 South 3rd Street in Louisville, Kentucky and details can be found at WalnutStreet.org.

