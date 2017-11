Look for something old, something new at Shelbyville, Kentucky’s Wakefield-Scearce Gallery over the holiday season. The Christmas Open House begins November 8, 2017. Soon the complex will have two restaurants: the Science Hill Inn reopened October 1, 2017, and a new Tudor-style pub called The Red Lion will reopen later in the year. Learn more at WakefieldScearce.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV