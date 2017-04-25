WHAS
Close

VOICES of Kentuckiana loves show tunes enough to put the best on the same stage

"The King and I" meets "Kinky Boots" and "The Book of Mormon" shares the stage with "The Lion King" in a show put on by the members of the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir. "I Love a Show Tune" will be performed on Saturday April 29 7:30 PM, and again Sunday A

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:49 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

"The King and I" meets "Kinky Boots" and "The Book of Mormon" shares the stage with "The Lion King" in a show put on by the members of the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir. "I Love a Show Tune" will be performed Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 7:30 PM, and again Sunday April 30, 2017 at 4:00 PM at the Clifton Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets and details can be found at VoicesKY.org, or call 502-583-1013.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories