(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Underneath Vintage Voodoo’s tough exteriors must be hearts of gold, because the band lends their talents to worthy causes anytime they can, including a fundraiser for a little girl diagnosed with leukemia. The benefit for Addie Shields is June 24, 2017 at the Waddy Ruritan Clubhouse in Waddy, Kentucky. Find more information on Facebook at "Vintage Voodoo."

