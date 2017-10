Johnny Berry and his friends bring back the raw, early 1960’s Bakersfield sound that influenced both country and rock today. "Bakersfield on the Ohio" is Saturday, October 7, 2017 at American Turners on River Road in Louisville, KY. The music runs from 8:00 PM until 12:30 AM and tickets are $10 at the door.

