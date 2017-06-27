Victory Road Quartet spends over a quarter century of serenading with gospel songs

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Victory Road Quartet has been together for more than 25 years. They’re getting ready to debut their newest CD project, so they join GDL with a preview. The CD release party for "Victory Road" is Friday, June 30, 2017 at Spencer Christian Church in Fisherville. It starts at 7:00 PM and includes music by Jaydee Miller and Pat Beach. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.





© 2017 ABC News