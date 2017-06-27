WHAS
Victory Road Quartet spends over a quarter century of serenading with gospel songs

The Victory Road Quartet has been a group for more than 25 years. They're getting ready to debut their newest CD project, so they join GDL with a preview.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:46 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

The Victory Road Quartet has been together for more than 25 years. They’re getting ready to debut their newest CD project, so they join GDL with a preview. The CD release party for "Victory Road" is Friday, June 30, 2017 at Spencer Christian Church in Fisherville. It starts at 7:00 PM and includes music by Jaydee Miller and Pat Beach. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.

 


