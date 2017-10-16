Victorian spirits rise again for a special spooky tour in Old Louisville

Old Louisville is considered one of the most haunted neighborhoods in America. You can get spooked there by David Domine with his Victorian Ghost Walk during the Halloween season. Join David on a Victorian Ghost Walk from Thursday, October 19 through Sunday, October 22, 2017. Tours start every half hour beginning at 6:00 PM at Smokey's Bean Coffee Shop at 1212 South 4th Street in Louisville, KY. Tickets are $25 bucks and can be purchased at LouisvilleHistoricTours.com. You can also call 502-718-2764 or visit the Facebook page here for more information.

