Veterans go from the battlefield to the cut-throat business world

If you've made military service your career, but have always dreamed of starting your own business, retirement may finally give you the chance. The VetStart program is giving Kentucky veterans training in becoming entrepreneurs with successful results. The next round of VetStart courses starts August 31, 2017 on Thursday nights from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. You can apply now through August 11th. Details and registration information are at NucleusKY.com, or call 502-852-7279.

