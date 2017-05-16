Veteran Fred Johnson's memoir proves wars don't end when soldiers come home

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Fred Johnson was a soldier who never intended to serve past his first tour of duty but ended up serving through five wars, starting with Desert Storm. He faced two tours in Iraq, one each in Afghanistan and Bosnia, and finally, a battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when he returned home. His new memoir, "Five Wars," tells his story and discusses how he failed to recognize how war had changed him until it was almost too late. The release party for "Five Wars" is May 25, 2017 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery located at 1512 Portland Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky, starting at 5:30 PM. Details can be found at WorldKentucky.org. You can find more about the book at FiveWars.com.

