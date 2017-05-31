Veteran Carolyn Furdek hopes to heal soldiers' invisible wounds with her book

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Even after they come home, soldiers often struggle with physical and mental wounds that affect their everyday life. Veteran Carolyn Furdek experienced these mental struggles, after serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in just four years. She has since turned her struggles into a memoir titled "Locked-In" to hopefully help others struggling with similar issues. You can find Carolyn's book at Carmichael's, Karen's Book Barn and Destinations in New Albany, Indiana. She has a book signings on July 1, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and on July 18th at 6:30 PM at the Crescent Hill Library in Louisville, Kentucky.

