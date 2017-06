(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Vernon Thompson is an insurance agent by day, comedian by night --- and a dad 24/7. You can enjoy Vernon Thompson comedy at Wick's in New Albany, Indiana on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 7:00 PM. He will also be at Mac's Hideaway in New Albany Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 8:00 PM. Find more on Facebook at "Ultra Comedy Combo."

