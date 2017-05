(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

"Cooking at Millie's” has cooking classes that will be hosted by Several Louisville chefs. The Fat Lamb’s chef Dallas McGarity will host a cooking class on June 29, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. The cost for two people is $105. Their address is 340 West Chestnut Street in Louisville, Kentucky. You can see the list of classes at CookingatMillies.com, or call 502-882-0303.

