UofL Women's Basketball team members earn gold in Japan

UofL women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz and junior Asia Durr just returned home after leading Team USA's Under 23 National Team to the title in the Four Nations Tournament in Tokyo, Japan. They join GDL to talk about their undefeated finish in the once in a lifetime experience. Follow the latest in USA basketball at USAB.com and everything UofL basketball at GoCards.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV