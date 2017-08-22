WHAS
UofL Women's Basketball team members earn gold in Japan

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:05 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

UofL women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz and junior Asia Durr just returned home after leading Team USA's Under 23 National Team to the title in the Four Nations Tournament in Tokyo, Japan. They join GDL to talk about their undefeated finish in the once in a lifetime experience.  Follow the latest in USA basketball at USAB.com and everything UofL basketball at GoCards.com

