UofL women's basketball starts the season with top honors

Members of the UofL women's basketball team Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr join GDL to preview their upcoming season. The UofL Women's Tip Off Luncheon is Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Doors open at 11:30 AM and the event begins at 12:00 PM. You can get tickets at GoCards.com/Tickets. The team’s season tips off at the KFC Yum! Center on November 10th against Southeast Missouri.

