UofL students look forward to give the River City a more sustainable future

Mark Hebert joins GDL with the story of how urban planning graduate students are coming up with ways the city of Louisville can improve infrastructure to be more sustainable. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00 pm on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLNews.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV