UofL Newspaper faces an unfortunate future

Amid the University of Louisville’s 48-million-dollar budget shortfall, the school’s independent student newspaper, The Louisville Cardinal, could meet its end in 2018. Ralph Merkel and Kyeland Jackson from UofL join GDL to discuss the newspaper’s future and how you can help keep it alive. Find the newspaper at LouisvilleCardinal.com. Share your opinion or help the paper by emailing Office@LouisvilleCardinal.com, or Advertising@LouisvilleCardinal.com. You can also reach them by phone at 502-852-0701.

© 2017 WHAS-TV