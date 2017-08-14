UofL is ground zero for students researching the fight against cancer

Mark Hebert joins GDL with the story of 66 students from universities across the globe who spent the summer at UofL working research through "Spectroscopic Data" to target cells to fight cancer. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00 pm on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLNews.com.

