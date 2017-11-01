UofL hosts ACC Field Hockey Championship

UofL Assistant Athletic Director Amy Calabrese and field hockey player Bethany Russ invite you to Trager Field as the UofL field hockey team hosts the ACC championship.
UofL begins ACC Championship play Thursday, November 2, 2017 4 PM against Syracuse. The NCAA Field Hockey Championship will be held Friday, November 17th and Sunday, November 19th at either Trager Field or Bellarmine (depending on division). For more information, go to GoCards.com
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs