UofL helps Mother Nature and each other with a new degree unlike any other in the state

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Mark Hebert of UofL Today joins Rachel and Terry to explain the newest degree available at the University of Louisville in sustainability. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today every Monday and Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., on 93.9 FM, and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, visit UofLNews.com.

