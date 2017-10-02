UofL accreditation issues almost resolved

Mark Hebert joins GDL to report on the issues of accreditation for the University of Louisville. So far, seven of nine issues have been resolved and the committee won’t vote again on the issues until December. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLNews.com.

