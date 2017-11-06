Unwrap Christmas in November at the Festival of Trees and Lights

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Elf Town, a model train display, candy shop, Hanukkah activities and Santa all make their debut at Slugger Field for the annual Festival of Trees and Lights. Angie Fenton unwraps the festival a few days before it begins. The Festival of Trees and Lights runs November 10th, 2017 to November 12th, 2017 at Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St. Find more information at FestivalOfTreesAndLights.com.

