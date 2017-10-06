Unveiling the newest addition to New Cut Road

Seeing is believing, and believing in a community means beautifying it for everyone to see. That’s why the P.A.I.N.T. Program at the Center for Neighborhoods partnered with Councilwoman Vicki Welch and artist Sabra Lynne Crockett to create the first of many murals painted across the city. The first official unveiling will be at 5710 New Cut Road on Saturday, October 7th from 1pm to 2:30pm. Parking is available at Kenwood Heights Church, 5610 New Cut Rd. You can find more information at CenterForNeighborhoods.org and on Facebook, just search “New Cut Road Mural”.

