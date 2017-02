(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Angie Fenton finds some extraordinary inspiration at Colokial Boutique, talking with owner Ali Guess and two of the fashionistas who frequent the shop. Reinvent your style at Colokial Boutique at 219 Pearl Street in New Albany, Indiana. Find more information by calling 812-725-1321 or by going to Colokial.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved